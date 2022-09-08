First at 4 Forum: Glenville State President Mark Manchin

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University President Mark Manchin joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked the University’s 150th anniversary and the school’s first national title when they won the women’s basketball national championship.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.