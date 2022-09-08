Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties.

The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary, which is located on the border of Lewis and Gilmer Counties, and then worked a mile in each direction to pick up roadside litter.

The group worked for several hours and collected around 15 bags of trash from the area, enough to fill the bed of a pickup truck.

“This was a good opportunity for us to help freshen up and keep our country roads beautiful,” said Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Natural Resource Management, Dr. Nabil Nasseri. “I appreciate the volunteers who joined us for the cleanup and to Solid Waste Authority members Betsy Peeples and Rick Gould who were on hand to help out. And a special thanks to the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department who helped with traffic control to keep the volunteers safe along the roadside.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority provided trash bags, gloves, safety vests, trash grabbers, and water for the volunteers.

