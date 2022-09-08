Glenville State students, faculty clean up section of road in Lewis, Gilmer Counties

Several volunteers with Glenville State University ties recently pitched in to help pick up...
Several volunteers with Glenville State University ties recently pitched in to help pick up litter alongside U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties. Pictured (l-r) Leslie Ward, Betsy Peeples, Miakayla Paisley, Rick Gould, Seth Price, Emily Koella, Dr. Nabil Nasseri.(GSU Photo/Dustin Crutchfield)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students and faculty recently met to clean up a section of U.S. Route 33 in Lewis and Gilmer Counties.

The highway cleanup was held in partnership with the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Volunteers gathered at Leading Creek Elementary, which is located on the border of Lewis and Gilmer Counties, and then worked a mile in each direction to pick up roadside litter.

The group worked for several hours and collected around 15 bags of trash from the area, enough to fill the bed of a pickup truck.

“This was a good opportunity for us to help freshen up and keep our country roads beautiful,” said Glenville State University Assistant Professor of Natural Resource Management, Dr. Nabil Nasseri. “I appreciate the volunteers who joined us for the cleanup and to Solid Waste Authority members Betsy Peeples and Rick Gould who were on hand to help out. And a special thanks to the Gilmer County Volunteer Fire Department who helped with traffic control to keep the volunteers safe along the roadside.”

The West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Lewis/Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority provided trash bags, gloves, safety vests, trash grabbers, and water for the volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School

Latest News

Narkevia Lewis
Texas woman sentenced for role in multi-state drug distribution operation
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
City of Fairmont looks to make improvements to the Beltline neighborhood