Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO

Melissa Lockwood
Melissa Lockwood
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital.

Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for Grafton City Hospital and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in addition to his oversight of Mon Health System financial operations.

“I wish to personally thank Kevin for his operational leadership at Grafton City Hospital. We look forward to his continued success within financial operations,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “We are thrilled Melissa will assume these additional responsibilities and lead operations at Grafton City Hospital and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital with the teams at both facilities.”

Lockwood has worked for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital since 1995 and has served as CAO since 2009. Prior to this, she served as Chief Financial Officer. She has helped make significant strides in hospital quality and operations, including the opening of the new facility in 2015.

“It is an honor to be given the opportunity to advance our mission of enhancing the health of the communities we serve here at Grafton City Hospital,” said Lockwood. “I am excited to continue the great partnership we have built since establishing our affiliation in 2019.”

