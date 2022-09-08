Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, leftover moisture from a low-pressure system east of us has resulted in scattered showers and even a few downpours. Today, while a few showers are likely in the mountains, most of our region will see some sunshine, as a high-pressure system pushes in from the northwest. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with only isolated showers in the mountainous areas of our region. These showers end during the mid-evening hours, and not much rain is expected from them. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and there is no chance of rain. Some patchy fog may form in the lowlands, but most areas should have decent visibility. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s, seasonable for early-September. So go outside if you can tomorrow, because that will be a good day to do so. The nice, quiet weather lasts into Saturday afternoon, but by Saturday evening, a low-pressure system from the south will start lifting into the Central US, bringing scattered showers to WV. The system will then merge with a cold front out west and linger, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing through West Virginia and much of the Appalachian region. So the rain makes a return next week, which means you may need an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Those rain chances last into the middle of next week. Temperatures will also drop into the mid-to-upper-70s during that time. In short, today through Saturday afternoon will be quiet and sunny in most areas, and rain chances come back next week.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny in the lowlands, and in the highlands, scattered showers will push through. Not much rain is expected from those showers, from trace amounts to a couple-tenths of an inch at most, and those showers end during the mid-evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, today will be warm and quiet. High: 79.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with only some patchy fog in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s, within range for this time of year. Overall, tonight will be mild and clear. Low: 60.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the lowlands and low-80s in the highlands. That’s a couple of degrees above-average for early-September. Overall, tomorrow will be warm and sunny. High: 85.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, but our region stays dry during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, Saturday will be nice and quiet. During the late-evening and overnight hours, scattered showers will start pushing in from the southwest. High: 80.

