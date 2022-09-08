Middle schooler commended for telling teacher about possible threat overheard at school

A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another...
A middle schooler was commended for reporting a possible threat to the school from another student.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – A middle schooler in Florida was commended for reporting a threat he overheard to his teacher.

Jack Kelley, a seventh grader at Oakridge Middle School, overheard another student talking about a “possible school safety issue,” according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack then informed a teacher, who contacted a youth relations deputy at the school.

The sheriff’s office said Jack’s actions allowed their officers to investigate and prevent any possible threat.

“Jack is a terrific example of how we can all work together to keep our schools safe and protect our children,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “If you see something of concern, don’t spread it, report it. We applaud Jack for doing that.”

Jack earned the Do The Right Thing Award from the sheriff’s office for his actions, which was presented to him and his family during a celebration at his home on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Michigan’s high court puts abortion question on Nov. ballot
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan