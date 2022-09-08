Navigating through social media noise and identifying factual information

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve all seen a social media post or video where your first thought is ‘Is that true?’

Unfortunately, misinformation comes in many forms, but there are tools to help you spot those red flags.

That’s why WDTV and our corporate company Gray Television are teaming up with Mediawise, a literary initiative for the non-profit Poytner Institute.

Learn how to navigate through the social media noise and identify factual information.

Scan the QR code below to find out more and sign up for daily text messages to become Mediawise.

Mediawise WDTV (WDTV)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.