New name same mission: Hope Gas volunteering in local projects

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dominion Energy West Virginia was recently acquired by a new company. They’re changing their name to Hope Gas, but want to let people know their mission remains the same.

The company is showing it’s gratitude for the community by volunteering in local projects.

Right now, they’re helping to build a new sidewalk, garden, birdhouse, and even a 100-year-old dinner bell for Lewis county’s 4-H headquarters.

4-H is a volunteer youth group teaching children basic skills.

Christine Mitchell, of Hope Gas’ external affairs office says this is just the beginning for projects like this.

“In a couple weeks it’ll be our 124 anniversary and we want to make sure the communities that we serve know that we’ll still help out with community projects like this,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell says this rebranding is a return to the company’s roots as Hope Gas which was founded in 1898.

The next project will be at the Louis A. Johnson V.A. Hospital.

