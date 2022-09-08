Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson, 56, of Lumberport, went home to be with the Lord after fighting a long battle with cancer on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his home with his loving wife, Doris, by his side. He was born June 12, 1965 in Clarksburg a son of the late Harold Albert Watson Jr. and Sue Ann Ashley Watson. Randy is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Hayhurst Watson whom he married on June 2, 1990. Also surviving are his brother, Craig Alan Watson of Clarksburg; his nephew, Jordan Watson and his mother, Vickie Watson of Flemington; his mother and father-in-law, Charles and Marjorie Hayhurst of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Donna Tubolino of Morgantown; and Deborah Bouvy of Fairmont; and his brother-in-law, Danny Hayhurst and companion Phyllis Brown of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mason and Mary Ashley; and paternal grandparents, Edith and Harold Albert Watson Sr. Randy was a graduate of Lincoln High School and the Diesel Institute of America. He enjoyed his work as a mechanic and was employed by several trucking companies in the area including Salerno Brothers, Atha Trucking, Nuzum Trucking, and Nuzum Enterprises. Randy went on to retire from the West Virginia Department of Highways District 4 after sixteen years of service. In Randy’s spare time from his mechanical duties, he loved working the family farm on Jones Run Road. Friends will be received at Perine Funeral Home, 1348 S. Pike St. Shinnston, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 – 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at 4:00 pm with Don Simmons and Mike Sheets officiating. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.perinefunerals.com Thank you to Hospice and all his friends who helped throughout his battle. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Watson family.

