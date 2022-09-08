Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.

Rt. 250 has had at least one lane closed between Wood’s Boat House and Muriale’s Italian Kitchen since the spring when the project began.

Officials said alternate routes include Holbert Rd., I-79 and Shirlane Ave. to Warren Rd.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.