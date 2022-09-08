Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday

(DJ Jones)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.

Rt. 250 has had at least one lane closed between Wood’s Boat House and Muriale’s Italian Kitchen since the spring when the project began.

Officials said alternate routes include Holbert Rd., I-79 and Shirlane Ave. to Warren Rd.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Fall rafting season set on West Virginia’s Gauley River
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
City listens to thoughts on Beltline neighborhood.
City of Fairmont looks to make improvements to the Beltline neighborhood