Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff says a six-year-old drowned in a pool in Washington, West Virginia on Wednesday.

The sheriff says 911 was called when the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off. This was around 4:05 p.m. Deputies and the Washington Bottom Volunteer firefighters found the boy in a pool at a home nearby. He was unresponsive.

The sheriff says the boy was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center by ambulance. He could not be revived.

The sheriff says the boy’s name will not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Current Buckhannon-Upshur High School could become new middle school.
Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
Fall rafting season set on West Virginia’s Gauley River
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
City listens to thoughts on Beltline neighborhood.
City of Fairmont looks to make improvements to the Beltline neighborhood
In light of recent news, local law enforcement share tips on how to stay safe.
Local law enforcement share tips on how to stay safe while running outside