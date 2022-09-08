Texas woman sentenced for role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Texas woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her role in a drug distribution operation that spanned multiple states.

Narkevia Lewis, 24, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 151 months of incarceration for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lewis pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.”

Ihlenfeld said Lewis admitted to working with another to run an apartment in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine base, fentanyl, and heroin in the spring of 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda E. Wesley and Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Ihlenfeld said the Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.

The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

