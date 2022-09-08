Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been charged after officers said a store in Fairmont was robbed on Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to a panic alarm at West Side Market in Fairmont just before 5:30 Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers spoke with the manager who showed them security camera footage of the incident. On the video, officers reportedly saw two suspects, later identified as Logan Ford, 18 and Timothy Jones, 19, enter the store and “approach the counter together with the intent to commit a robbery.”

The report says Ford and Jones “placed products on the counter as if they were going to purchase them” when Ford said “I need you to bag that and everything in your register,” brandished a firearm and “chambered a round” before repeating himself.

The store manager complied out of fear, officers said, and while leaving, Ford told her, “If you call the cops within 5 minutes, we will come back in the morning and shoot you.”

As officers arrived on scene, dispatch reported Ford and Jones running south from the store carrying bags. Officers located them, and they fled on foot. Ford allegedly threw the firearm and Jones began dropping items stolen from the store.

Court documents say a K-9 was deployed and conducted a track. The K-9 found Jones hiding outside of a home on Locust Ave.

Officers later saw Ford and Dylan Edwards, 18, on Hillside Drive, and they allegedly began fleeing on foot when they saw officers. Edwards was caught and taken into custody while Ford again evaded officers. Edwards was found to be in possession of several items believed to be stolen from the store.

The K-9 officer was deployed again to conduct a second track on Ford, and the K-9 successfully tracked him to an apartment on Locust Ave. Officers made entry and took Ford into custody, according to the criminal complaint.

Inside the apartment, officers said they found several stolen items from the store with a determined value of $3,138.36 in addition to other stolen property from other crimes committed that night.

Jones has been charged with first-degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and breaking and entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $250,012 bond.

Ford has been charged with use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony and breaking and entering. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $300,012 bond.

Edwards has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.