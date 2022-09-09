All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

(KBJR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation in accordance with a presidential proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff immediately.

The proclamation continues through sunset on the day of burial, in honor and remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8.

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family as they mourn the loss of their Queen, mother, and grandmother,” Gov. Justice said. “Queen Elizabeth II was a monumental figure not just in the UK, but for the world. As the longest reigning monarch, she saw decades of change and should always be remembered for all she gave to her country.”

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952 and was the longest-reigning British monarch with her reign of more than 70 years.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

