Big Daddy Guns not coming to ‘The Deck’ in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Big Daddy Guns will no longer be coming to “The Deck” on University Avenue in Morgantown, officials said.

Logan Williams, Hardy World’s Director of Lease Negotiations, said the lease agreement has been terminated.

Hardy World manages the new property.

This comes after months of controversy surrounding Big Daddy Guns, including opposition from Protect Morgantown. The group started a petition in June and held multiple protests against its opening.

Starbucks confirmed in July that it was pulling out of “The Deck” amid the protests.

However, Williams told 5 News Starbucks never pulled out of the property.

A phone call to Starbucks has not been returned to 5 News at this time.

