Bob Huggins to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Huggins is set to bee inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this Saturday.

Throughout decades of coaching, Huggins has lead teams to a to 25 NCAA tournaments, nine sweet 16s, and two final four appearances.

Holding 916 victories, there’s no one more deserving than the Morgantown native to receive the honor.

His coaching journey started all the way back when he was cut from the 76ers, a great experience that has lead him to being the fourth winningest coach in collegiate basketball history, and the road that lead him back home to coaching in the great state of West Virginia.

“I loved being in West Virginia, I loved the people in West Virginia and I wanted to find a way to stay here and I was fortunate enough to find a way, my goal when I came back here was to win a national championship and win a national championship for the state and Jerrod Calhoun came up with the idea, why don’t we do this Huggs, why don’t we win the national championship and lets get a bus and lets put the national championship trophy on the bus and lets just go from town from town and let people touch it, let the people come out and be proud of their team, their state, their university and we haven’t done that yet, so and I think it would be the neatest thing in the world,” said Huggins.

