Dante Stills showcases his career best against Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills was without a doubt the standout for the Mountaineers defensively against Pitt.

He had six tackles including 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, totaling 45.5 career tackles for loss, which is good for number two in program history.

Stills is just two tackles for loss away from tying Grant Wiley’s school record of 47.5.

The Fairmont native currently has 20.5 career sacks, good for 6th in program history.

Last Thursday was the most complete game fundamentally Neal Brown and Jordan Lesley had seen from Stills, riding that wave into Kansas this week, the Jayhawks are not going to know what hit them, literally.

“It’s the most complete game he’s played within his job, and fundamentally within his job,” said WVU Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley

“He played within the scheme, still very productive, he created opportunities for other guys to make plays, he as mentally in the game, best shape he’s ever been in, he, he looked like what we expected to look like but I thought and you can ask Jordan the same but I thought it was the best, complete football game that he’s played in our time here,” said WVU Head Coach Neal Brown

