Dante Stills showcases his career best against Pitt

Stills is two tackles for loss away from tying the program’s record
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Dante Stills was without a doubt the standout for the Mountaineers defensively against Pitt.

He had six tackles including 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss, totaling 45.5 career tackles for loss, which is good for number two in program history.

Stills is just two tackles for loss away from tying Grant Wiley’s school record of 47.5.

The Fairmont native currently has 20.5 career sacks, good for 6th in program history.

Last Thursday was the most complete game fundamentally Neal Brown and Jordan Lesley had seen from Stills, riding that wave into Kansas this week, the Jayhawks are not going to know what hit them, literally.

“It’s the most complete game he’s played within his job, and fundamentally within his job,” said WVU Defensive Coordinator Jordan Lesley

“He played within the scheme, still very productive, he created opportunities for other guys to make plays, he as mentally in the game, best shape he’s ever been in, he, he looked like what we expected to look like but I thought and you can ask Jordan the same but I thought it was the best, complete football game that he’s played in our time here,” said WVU Head Coach Neal Brown

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

Latest News

WVU prepares for Kansas
WVU prepares for home opener against Kansas
Player of the Week: Trenton Huffman
People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trenton Huffman
Into the WVU tailgates at Acrisure Stadium
Into the WVU tailgates!
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this Saturday