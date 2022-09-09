David Angel Mendez, 33, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 25, 1988, a son of Richard D. Mendez of Mt. Clare and the late Lisa McClung Mendez. In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother Janet L. Parker Mendez of Mt. Clare. He is also survived by one son, Timothy Mendez as well as two daughters, Kaitlyn and Taylor; two brothers Richard Mendez of Clarksburg and Michael Parker of Mt. Clare; and two sisters, Marcia Radcliff and her husband Jimmy and Sabrina McGowan and her husband Curtis. Mr. Mendez was an Iraq War Veteran having served in the United States Army. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Larry Kyle presiding. Interment will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

