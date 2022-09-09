David Angel Mendez

David Angel Mendez
David Angel Mendez(Picasa | David Angel Mendez)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Angel Mendez, 33, of Clarksburg passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on December 25, 1988, a son of Richard D. Mendez of Mt. Clare and the late Lisa McClung Mendez.  In addition to his father, he is survived by his stepmother Janet L. Parker Mendez of Mt. Clare. He is also survived by one son, Timothy Mendez as well as two daughters, Kaitlyn and Taylor; two brothers Richard Mendez of Clarksburg and Michael Parker of Mt. Clare; and two sisters, Marcia Radcliff and her husband Jimmy and Sabrina McGowan and her husband Curtis. Mr. Mendez was an Iraq War Veteran having served in the United States Army. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 am with Pastor Larry Kyle presiding. Interment will be in the West Virginia National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

Latest News

Hazel Viona Metz
Hazel Viona Metz
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson
Randall “Trigger” Scott Watson
Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on...
Timothy James Aspy
Lenora Mae Sinclair
Lenora Mae Sinclair