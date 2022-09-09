First at 4 Forum: Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Miss West Virginia USA Krystian Leonard joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about her nonprofit foundation, Shining Scars, what it’s like competing in Miss USA, and how she gets ready for the Miss USA pageant.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

