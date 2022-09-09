Gov. Justice declares Saturday as ‘Bob Huggins Day’

Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Sept. 10 as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia.

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Over the course of his career, Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.

He has amassed 916 career wins over 45 years of coaching.

“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we’re so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving.”

More than 50 basketball Hall of Famers are expected to be present to watch the Class of 2022 be inducted Saturday.

WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

Latest News

Flags ordered to half-staff on Sept. 11 for ‘Heroes Day’
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H
Big Daddy Guns challenges Protect Morgantown to raise money for students in need.
Big Daddy Guns not coming to ‘The Deck’ in Morgantown
All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II