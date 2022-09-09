Harrison County Elks Lodge donates nonperishables to Hope on the Horizon

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucked in the back of the Horizon Church in Lost Creek is the “Hope on the Horizon food pantry.

The pantry holds a backpack program, where their mission is to provide students in need with food for the weekend.

The Harrison County Elks Lodge received a $3,000 grant from the Elks National Foundation and put it toward non-perishables

Vice president, Jeff Barnhart, delivered them to the food pantry in support of their backpack program.

“A lot of people struggle about whether they’re going to pay utility bills or put food on the table,” Barnhart said. “This gives a little bit of security, I think, for the school children to have meal and something to eat on the weekend when school’s not in session.”

“Hope on the Horizon” backpack coordinator, Lisa Hutson, said she is thankful the Elks Lodge provided the pantry with this donation.

“It means the world to me because without them, it would be a very difficult start to our new year, and our backpack program. Last year we fed 350 children per week for the 9 months of the school year,” Hutson said. “This just helps our budget. It’s a blessing for the children. They get a great variety of different foods that, probably, they wouldn’t have had without this donation.”

The pantry transports the food to Harrison and Lewis County schools based on demands sent in from teachers.

The process is anonymous, and works to make sure children stay fed when they’re not in school.

“What it does is secures them, so they know that they have the food over the weekend, and it helps bring up their school grades because they’re not worried about their next meal,” said Hutson. “They can concentrate on their homework; they can concentrate on why they are truthfully in school.”

The food pantry is always accepting donations in person, or by mail

