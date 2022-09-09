House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 3

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, and men have higher rates of getting and dying from cancer than women. Cancer screening is one way of utilizing preventive health services, and it’s important for the early detection of cancer. Dr. Maggie Lowther joins us to talk about how you can get screened.

1). Provide us with some information on the tests being provided at the screening?

A regular colorectal cancer screening is one of the most powerful weapons against colorectal cancer. Screening can be done either with a sensitive test that looks for signs of cancer in a person’s stool (a stool-based test), which is the take home FIT Test provided at our screening.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men, except for skin cancers. The chance of getting prostate cancer goes up as a man gets older. Men who decide to be screened should be tested with the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and/or a manual prostate exam. Both will be offered at our men’s screening. How often you are tested will depend on your PSA level, general health, preferences, and values.

Testicular cancer is usually found as a result of symptoms that a person is having. It can also be found when tests are done for another condition. The next step is an exam by a doctor. The doctor will examine the testicles for swelling or tenderness and for the size and location of any lumps.

2). You said that at the screening event you will be providing some educational material. What more can you share about colorectal, testicular, and prostate cancers?

Prostate cancer forms in the tissues of the prostate. It is the third most common cancer and the sixth leading cause of death among men in the U.S. A common indication of advanced prostate cancer is frequent urination or a weaker flow of urine. There are often no early indications of prostate cancer. Nearly 250,000 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021. Due to its slow growth, patients that are diagnosed with prostate cancer are typically 65 years of age or older. It is rare for men under the age of 50 years old to develop the disease.

When referring to testicular cancer, it forms in the tissues of one or both testicles. It is most likely to occur in men between the ages of 15 and 35 years old. Common indications of testicular cancer include swelling or a lump in a testicle. Most testicular cancers can be cured, but there is a risk of infertility after treatment. Last year nearly 9,500 men were diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Early detection is key, as Colorectal cancer is the fourth most diagnosed cancer in the United States. Colorectal cancer often begins as a growth called a polyp, which may form on the inner wall of the colon or rectum. Some polyps become cancer over time. Finding and removing polyps can prevent colorectal cancer.

It is estimated that between 3% and 35% of cancer deaths could have been prevented by early cancer screenings.

3). Remind us about the Men’s Health Screening at UHC Family Medicine?

UHC is holding a Men’s Health Event on Wednesday, September 14, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., at UHC Family Medicine, on the 5th Floor of the Physician’s Office Building, next to the hospital.

It is a no charge Men’s Health Screening, which includes:

Testicular Screening

Manual Prostate Exam

Take Home FIT Test

PSA Lab Draw

Patient Education

Pre-registration is required: For more information or to register, call 1-800-607-8888.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.