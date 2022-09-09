Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The past few days have brought rain chances to West Virginia, but today, a high-pressure system will bring dry, stable air to WV throughout the day. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, within range for early-September. Tonight, skies start out clear, and then after midnight, upper-level clouds will lift in from the south, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow, the day starts out mostly cloudy but dry, perfect for getting most outdoor activities done. Then after 6 PM, scattered showers start lifting into NCWV, ahead of a low-pressure system from the south, bringing light rain into our region. These showers continue into the late-evening hours, although not much rain is expected, a few-tenths of an inch at worst. Besides that, winds will be light, and some areas will see highs in the upper-70s. Throughout Sunday and Monday, the area of low-pressure merges with a cold front and upper-level pattern out west and lingers across the Central US. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for both days, leading to a slick commute at times. By the time the rain leaves on Tuesday, we could see between 1″ to 2″ of rain in some areas, although rainfall totals are uncertain this far out. After Monday, a high-pressure system brings quiet conditions for much of the week. In short, today and tomorrow morning will be warm and nice, and early next week will bring rain showers and thunderstorms.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with only a few clouds this afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, a few degrees above-average for early-September. Overall, today will be sunny and warm. Not a bad day to head outside. High: 84.

Tonight: Skies start out mostly clear, then by midnight, clouds will build from the south, leading to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild, with only some cloud cover but no active weather. Low: 60.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. Scattered showers start pushing in during the late-afternoon hours. Then during the evening, that transitions to a steady rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, usually seen in mid-to-late-September. Overall, tomorrow will start out cloudy and quiet, before rain pushes in during the evening. High: 77.

Sunday: Skies will be cloudy, with scattered showers pushing in throughout the day. So some areas will see rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, Sunday will be warm and cloudy, with some rain. High: 78.

