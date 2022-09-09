Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | September 9, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What a beautiful Friday across NCWV! We stayed clear of precipitation, and temperatures were very summer-like without a lot of humidity. Tonight, clouds will be increasing from the south; those clouds will linger throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the 70s and eventually leading to evening showers. The showers will first affect the southern and eastern counties before becoming heavier and more widespread later in the night. This heavy rain will continue overnight, but will become more scattered throughout the day Sunday. There may be a thunderstorm or two Sunday evening, but the likelihood of storms increases a lot more for Monday. Any storms would be non-severe, with the main threat being heavy rain. If certain areas get repeatedly hit with downpour after downpour, there could be some localized flooding. Past Monday, high pressure moves in, bringing much more sun into the forecast. Temperatures will be in the 70s until the end of the week, when we creep back into the low 80s in the lowlands.

Tonight: Increasing clouds (and a full moon!). Low: 60

Tomorrow: Cloudy, giving way to PM rain showers. High: 77

Sunday: Scattered showers. High: 78

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High: 75

