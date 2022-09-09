Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday.

The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure is scheduled to last until April 2023, officials said.

Each day, the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Delays are expected. Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

