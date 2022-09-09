Pentecostal Lighthouse Church looks for help after a devastating flood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Fairmont was in pieces after flooding on September 5.

“At 4:00, the neighbor called me and said, Sandy, it’s up to the windows of the church. We hurried up and got down here. When we came in it was a sight,” the pastor’s wife, Sandy Abersold, said.

She found the church in three feet of water. She said very little could be salvaged from the church’s basement, including things that kept the building running.

“99% of everything in our basement is destroyed. Furnaces are gone. The hot water tank is gone. All everything is gone. Sunday School supplies everything is destroyed,” Abersold explained.

Since Monday, volunteers were in the church cleaning every day, which Absersold said was a blessing.

“Those that come and help have been here diligently. Through all the muck and the smell and the mess. And I thank God for them,” she added.

Abersold said they were still in need of help to clean up and ensure this won’t happen again.

If you would like to help or volunteer. You can reach out to those listed below for more information.

Sandy Abersold - (304) 612-7116

Alford Bradford - (304) 612-1339

