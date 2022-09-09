People’s Bank Player of the Week: Trenton Huffman

Huffman went 13/18 passing for 171 yards and one touchdown
By Casey Kay
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Our People’s Bank Player of the Week is Doddridge County’s Trenton Huffman.

Huffman completed 13 of 18 passes against Tyler Consolidated for 171 yards and one touchdown.

The senior transferred from the Silver Knights to the Bulldogs this season, but the adjustment has been easy, “Well it’s been amazing you know the crowds have been great the first two games you know and the defense of course we’ve been know for years past to run the ball so they’ve been playing off our wide receivers a lot  it makes it easier for the short route,” said Huffman.

Huffman is grateful the coaching staff trusts him the put the ball in the air as much as they have, “It means a lot to me especially since I just transferred and everything for him to go out here especially on the 3rd and 5 plays, there’s a 4th and 5 play where we ran a hitch to LT, that means a lot to me as a quarterback to know my head coach has the trust in me to out the ball and get the first down,” said Huffman.

He’s been able to build noticeable chemistry with himself and the offense, notably Gabriel Stewart, “Me and Gabe we’ve been really close you know I’ve played football against him for a long time and I always knew he was a threat wherever he was on the field whether it was at defense, offense, he even played a little bit of running back in middle school, you know I knew he was a threat, I knew he’s one of our key playmakers, we gotta get the ball to him,” Huffman said.

Doddridge County is currently 2-0 and is on a bye week.

