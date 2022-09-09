Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project.

The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

All other ramps in the area will remain open.

Officials say motorists will be able to access the Kingmont Rd. exit by taking the next exit, 135, get back on I-79 north and travel back to the exit on the northbound side.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say

Latest News

Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
Flags ordered to half-staff on Sept. 11 for ‘Heroes Day’
Bob Huggins
Gov. Justice declares Saturday as ‘Bob Huggins Day’
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H