Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project.

The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

All other ramps in the area will remain open.

Officials say motorists will be able to access the Kingmont Rd. exit by taking the next exit, 135, get back on I-79 north and travel back to the exit on the northbound side.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

