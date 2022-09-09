WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a Public Informational Workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project on Monday.

The workshop will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Road in Davis.

The project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48).

The public will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit written comments on the project.

A handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH website.

Comments may be submitted digitally through the WVDOH commenting website here.

The Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is one of the final pieces of the Corridor H four-lane highway project, which stretches from Weston across central West Virginia, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

Construction is expected to start in 2024.

