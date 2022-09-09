WVU prepares for home opener against Kansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As WVU prepares for Kansas this week, it’s a pivotal one for the confidence the team has in each other, their coaches and their own abilities this season.

The Mountaineers have never lost to the Jayhawks at home, last year winning in Lawrence 34-28, a victory that granted them their bowl game eligibility.

Against Pitt, the Mountaineers had six dropped balls, that’s a huge focal point for improvement as they head into week two. They’re looking to tighten up their offensive line, see more out of the run game and tackle better.

The bright spots in the matchup with Pitt was true freshman CJ Donaldson, he could be a weapon for the Mountaineers this season. As offensive coordinator Graham Harrell put it, every time Donaldson touched the ball, he did something special.

Kansas brings a well coached team that doesn’t beat themselves to Morgantown, they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now and while the Mountaineers starting 0-1 might raise some eyebrows, what the team showed against Pitt is something to be excited about and a foundation for the success this team could have when it all comes together.

“I’m proud of or guys, I thought we had a chance to be a good football team going in, coming out of that game after watching it I know we do, we’re much improved, look like a totally different team than how we finished in the bowl which was the expectation and that’s definitely what we saw on film,” said WVU head coach Neal Brown.

