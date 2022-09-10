5th Quarter: Week 3 Highlights

Recaps from week three match-ups across North-Central West Virginia
WDTV 5TH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS LOGO(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s week 3 of high school football! 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett share highlights from around the region:

John Marshall - Bridgeport

Grafton - Lincoln

Greenbrier East - Robert C. Byrd

Philip Barbour - Buckhannon-Upshur

East Hardy - Tucker County

Fairmont Senior - Preston

Oak Glen - North Marion

Lewis County - Elkins

Valley - Clay-Battelle

Hedgesville - East Fairmont

Brooke - University

Millersport (OH) - Trinity

