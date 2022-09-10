Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bats for Kids visited Windmill Park in Fairmont.

Bats for Kids helps raise money for foster children. The money helps the children get new luggage for when they are placed into a new foster home.

Many kids who travel from and to foster homes carry their belongings in trash bags. Nicci Hawkins of Necco wants foster children to know their valuables are important.

“We are always looking for ways to spread awareness about foster care and spread awareness about foster families. These are children. They are not case numbers. They are children with lives, dreams, and aspirations and they deserve to be treated with worth.”

Hawkins wants people to know they will support foster children until they can go to their forever home.

