Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 10, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well, today has been a rainy, dreary day, with temperatures well below average. Some towns, especially in the south and east, didn’t even reach above 70 degrees, which for places like Elkins, was the first time that’s happened in a few months. Light rain will continue through most of tonight, only breaking up in the late overnight hours. Tomorrow, showers will continue, albeit much more scattered, so temperatures will have the opportunity to reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Shower activity is currently pushing up from the south, but over the course of tomorrow, it will start to come from the west, as a cold front draws nearer. That front will continue scattered showers throughout all of Monday before finally crossing over West Virginia Monday night. There may be a few rumbles of thunder on Monday, but storm activity will be kept to a minimum. After the cold front’s passage, high pressure will dominate all the way through next weekend, bringing sunny skies and steadily increasing high temperatures.

Tonight: Light rain showers. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers. High: 79

Monday: Scattered rain showers; a weak storm or two possible. High: 75

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75

