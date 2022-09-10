Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Week 2
Presented by Benny’s Boot Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU takes on Kansas Saturday at 6 p.m. in its first evening home game in four years.
Kansas enters the contest 1-0 after a big win in week one while WVU looks to bounce back from an opening loss against Pitt.
Week 1 recap and offensive breakdown
WVU defensive breakdown and Kansas preview
Wolfman breaks down the matchup and importance of a win over Kansas
Our most reputable source is back! Bee picks her winner for the week! She is currently 0-1 on the season after picking WVU in week one to defeat Pitt.
Final thoughts and expectations for the matchup.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.