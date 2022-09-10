Participants injured in Summersville fire parade

By Eric Fossell
Sep. 9, 2022
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some people participating Friday night in a fire parade, including a firefighter, were injured after coming into contact with a phone cable, Summersville Mayor Robert Shafer posted on social media.

He asked people to keep the injured in their prayers -- “the queens and firefighter.”

According to a county commissioner, the injured were taken to SRMC Summersville.

The mayor posted that the victims are “stable at this time.”

