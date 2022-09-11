Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 11, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today turned out to be not so bad in terms of rain, at least for the lowlands. Showers have pretty much been confined to the higher elevations throughout today, allowing the lowlands to reach into the low 80s. Tonight, scattered rain showers will likely enter into the lowlands to join the mountains in rainy conditions. Rain could be heavy at times, with a few rumbles of thunder interspersed. This will be the case all the way through Monday evening. These scattered showers are a result of a cold front approaching from the west, so after the front crosses Monday evening, showers will taper off and skies will clear through Tuesday morning. With cooler NWerly flow behind the front aided by clearing skies, low temperatures Tuesday morning will be below average in the low to mid-50s, so a light jacket might be warranted. Through the remainder of the week, skies will stay mostly sunny, courtesy of dominating high pressure. Temperatures will steadily increase through next weekend, so Tuesday and Wednesday will give us a taste of autumn before we get back to the 80s at the end of the week.

Tonight: Scattered showers, becoming heavy at times. Low: 65

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, becoming heavy at times. High: 74

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 75

