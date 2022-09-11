BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roylee Brady, 72, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.Born June 5, 1950 at home in Laurel Fork, he was the son of the late Calvin and Marelean (Cogar) Brady, Jr. Roy was a mechanic and enjoyed working on and trading cars. He also enjoyed being in the woods, fishing, and hunting. He had a giving heart and always helped those in need. He would give his shirt off of his back to anyone that needed it. But, most of all, he loved his family. He was a very loving father and a wonderful grandfather.Left to cherish his memory are his children: Christopher Brady, and Christine (husband, Jerry) Hamrick, all of Webster Springs; grandchildren: Shalton (wife, Lacy) Hamrick, Corey (wife, Lillian) Hamrick, and Tyler Hamrick; great-grandchildren: Damian, Tristan, Mason, and Kinsley Hamrick; siblings: Martha (husband, Benny) Rexroad, Olive Rexroad, Kathy Burr, and Mike (wife, Darlene) Brady; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Friends may join the family for a visitation 6-9pm, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Brady family.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.