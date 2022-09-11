WVU falls to Kansas 55-42

Kansas wins off of an interception in overtime
WVU vs Kansas
WVU vs Kansas(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers kicked off the Big 12 season with Kansas on Saturday in the team’s first evening game in four years.

West Virginia scored early on a bomb from JT Daniels. Sam James scored on a 59-yard touchdown reception, running 30 yards after the catch.

The Mountaineers, on their next drive, would find CJ Donaldson for a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The true freshman finished the first half with 30 rushing yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Kansas got on the board in the second quarter thanks to a 10-yard passing touchdown from Jalon Daniels to Mason Fairchild, making the score 14-7.

The Mountaineers would go back and forth with Kansas for the remaining of the first half, trading touchdowns to a score of 28-21 in favor of WVU.

To start the second half, Kansas scored on back to back rushing touchdowns, making the score 28-35. On the next scoring drive, Casey Legg booted in a 27-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, making the score 31-35

With 4:00 to go in the fourth quarter, Kansas led by 8 points. WVU immediately drove downfield, capping off the drive with a CJ Donaldson rushing touchdown to tie the game following a two-point conversion.

In overtime, a penalty kept Kansas’ drive alive as the Jayhawks scored, forcing the Mountaineers to answer. On the WVU overtime drive, a routine pass was jumped by Cobee Bryant for Kansas. It was picked off and returned for a touchdown, giving Kansas the 55-42 win.

“I understand the frustration,” said head coach Neal Brown following the contest.

Kansas advances to 2-0 on the season while WVU remains winless on the year. The Mountaineers next matchup is against Towson on Sept. 17.

