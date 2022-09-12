Alleged animal abuser set for psychological evaluation

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia is set to appear back in court later this year. Rose has been released twice on bond and is set to undergo a psychological evaluation. Rose was first charged with a misdemeanor and released on a $1,500 bond after video surfaced of him appearing to act violently towards his dog Charlie.

He claimed at the time he let the dog run away. Charlie’s remains were later found in a bag near Rose’s home. Rose was then charged with felony animal cruelty resulting in death. He was again released on a $1,500 bond.

Rose was in court last week and his trial has been continued until December. We will continue to monitor developments with this story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.