Alleged animal abuser set for psychological evaluation

Missing poster for Charlie
Missing poster for Charlie(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Eric Rose of Raven, Virginia is set to appear back in court later this year. Rose has been released twice on bond and is set to undergo a psychological evaluation. Rose was first charged with a misdemeanor and released on a $1,500 bond after video surfaced of him appearing to act violently towards his dog Charlie.

He claimed at the time he let the dog run away. Charlie’s remains were later found in a bag near Rose’s home. Rose was then charged with felony animal cruelty resulting in death. He was again released on a $1,500 bond.

Rose was in court last week and his trial has been continued until December. We will continue to monitor developments with this story.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
Aaron Whitehair
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
Ryan Labounty
Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Aaric Murray and Richard Johnson
2 men guilty of drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown

Latest News

Date set for new carrier to begin service at NCWV Airport
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
Clarksburg house fire
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
Clarksburg house fire
Firefighters respond to house fire in Clarksburg
A firetruck had to head down Spruce Street when exiting the firemen's parade on Friday. Riders...
Summersville mayor looks for solutions after multiple injured in parade accident