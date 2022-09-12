Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers

Ryan Labounty
Ryan Labounty(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he tried to back into them with a truck and fled on foot.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday, Sept. 2 on Ryan Labounty, 41, at a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers gave verbal commands to exit the vehicle, and Labounty “began to flee in a vehicle in a reckless manner,” including backing up the truck at a high rate of speed toward officers.

Officers said Labounty drove the vehicle “over a hillside and began to flee on foot.”

Labounty was chased on foot by officers, but they lost visual contact.

Officers returned to the home on Friday, Sept. 9 to serve a warrant, according to the report, and Labounty “began walking into the wooded area” behind the home.

When troopers made visual contact with Labounty and directed him to stop, he began to flee on foot.

After a brief altercation with police, Labounty was placed in custody.

Labounty allegedly “failed to comply with directives to walk out of the wooded area and attempted to lay down in the wooded area” which hindered officer’s ability to transport him for processing.

Labounty has been charged with reckless fleeing, fleeing on foot, interference with law enforcement and obstructing an officer in addition to other capias charges. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police respond to a shooting
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
A photo of a fire truck.
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H

Latest News

Marion County road shut down for three hours after semi loses load
Marion County road shut down for three hours after semi loses load
ginseng berries
What is Ginseng?
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center opens sleep evaluation center
W.Va. lawmakers to consider plant program, road spending