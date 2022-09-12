Clarksburg man charged with fleeing from officers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he tried to back into them with a truck and fled on foot.

Officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Friday, Sept. 2 on Ryan Labounty, 41, at a home in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say officers gave verbal commands to exit the vehicle, and Labounty “began to flee in a vehicle in a reckless manner,” including backing up the truck at a high rate of speed toward officers.

Officers said Labounty drove the vehicle “over a hillside and began to flee on foot.”

Labounty was chased on foot by officers, but they lost visual contact.

Officers returned to the home on Friday, Sept. 9 to serve a warrant, according to the report, and Labounty “began walking into the wooded area” behind the home.

When troopers made visual contact with Labounty and directed him to stop, he began to flee on foot.

After a brief altercation with police, Labounty was placed in custody.

Labounty allegedly “failed to comply with directives to walk out of the wooded area and attempted to lay down in the wooded area” which hindered officer’s ability to transport him for processing.

Labounty has been charged with reckless fleeing, fleeing on foot, interference with law enforcement and obstructing an officer in addition to other capias charges. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

