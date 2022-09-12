Fairmont Medical Center opens Sleep Evaluation Center

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Patients in the Marion County area can now access sleep medicine studies and consultations close to home.

The new Sleep Evaluation Center at WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center officially opened on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Center features state-of-the-art evaluation equipment for the diagnosis and management of sleep apnea, insomnia, narcolepsy, parasomnias such as nightmares, sleep walking and talking, bed-wetting, restless leg syndrome, and snoring.

“Sleep disordered breathing is highly prevalent and under-recognized in West Virginia and leads to worsening heart and lung disorders. The new Sleep Evaluation Center will help improve access to these studies for patients who wish to remain closer to home,” Sunil Sharma, M.D., chief of the WVU Medicine Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, said.

“We’ve seen an increase in sleep disorders post-COVID, particularly insomnia,” Dr. Sharma said. “Making sure you are receiving adequate sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Sleepiness and fatigue can not only worsen underlying medical conditions, but it can also lead to increased accidents and injuries.”

In addition to Dr. Sharma, Dr. Michael Grace, president of WVU Hospitals; Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of support services at Fairmont Medical Center, and Mary Jo Thomas, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Health, Safety, and Wellness Committee, also spoke at the event.

Click here for more information about Sleep Medicine or call 855-WVU-CARE to schedule an appointment.

