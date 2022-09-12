Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim

By John Blashke
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend a shooting in a small-town outside of Fairmont resulted in a mans death. Around 11:30 Friday night in Carolina a man was shot and killed.

The family of the deceased has since identified him as Henry Silver. Silver’s family has started a GoFundMe to bring him home to Pennsylvania and help pay for funeral expenses.

“I miss that boy. He was my first born son -- he was 29 years old and they took him from us,” said Silver’s father, Jason.

Silvers says his son leaves behind seven children.

Information is still limited, but neighbor Casey Yates says he heard arguing outside before the shooting.

“Arguments outside and we saw somebody pacing and then we saw a truck pull up and then all of a sudden we’re with our kids in the bedroom and then we heard pops which we thought were fireworks and we looked out the window and there was somebody standing out here with somebody who was shot on the pavement,” said Yates

It’s not clear at this time what may have led up to the shooting.

5 News has contacted the Marion County Sheriff for comment, but they are unable to confirm any information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police respond to a shooting
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
A photo of a fire truck.
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
Aaron Whitehair
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session

Latest News

Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
W.Va. lawmakers to consider plant program, road spending