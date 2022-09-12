Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend a shooting in a small-town outside of Fairmont resulted in a mans death. Around 11:30 Friday night in Carolina a man was shot and killed.

The family of the deceased has since identified him as Henry Silver. Silver’s family has started a GoFundMe to bring him home to Pennsylvania and help pay for funeral expenses.

“I miss that boy. He was my first born son -- he was 29 years old and they took him from us,” said Silver’s father, Jason.

Silvers says his son leaves behind seven children.

Information is still limited, but neighbor Casey Yates says he heard arguing outside before the shooting.

“Arguments outside and we saw somebody pacing and then we saw a truck pull up and then all of a sudden we’re with our kids in the bedroom and then we heard pops which we thought were fireworks and we looked out the window and there was somebody standing out here with somebody who was shot on the pavement,” said Yates

It’s not clear at this time what may have led up to the shooting.

5 News has contacted the Marion County Sheriff for comment, but they are unable to confirm any information at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

