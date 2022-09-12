George Lee Pride, 84, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. He was born in Florence, AL on October 18, 1937, the son of the late Nancy Lee Pride.

Twice married, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Singleton Pride. He is survived by his second wife, Carolyn Albert Pride, who resides in Clarksburg.

Also surviving are three children Tina Pride, Mark Pride and Christopher Pride (Brenda), all of Clarksburg; one stepdaughter, Melissa Albert (Tara Riddle); eight grandchildren, KaNayia Smith, Lémon “Buda” Turner, Ronald Turner, Cherish Gaither, Azeea Pride, Krista Pride, Peyton Pride and Isaac Albert-Riddle; and two great grandchildren, Maddix and Sahda McKinley.

In addition to his mother and first wife he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Sheena Marie Smith.

Mr. Pride attended the Ohio State University where he played football and was a United States Army veteran having retired as 1st Sergeant with 30 years of service and was an Electronics Engineer at the Area Maintenance Support.

Mr. Pride was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Clarksburg Council No. 872 Knights of Columbus, the NAACP and served on the Board of the Black Heritage Festival. He was an avid Ham Radio Operator, enjoyed jazz music, hunting with his boys, DJing as “DJ Pops” and held a Black Belt in Judo. Mostly George adored his family and cherished being a grandfather.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 16, 2022 with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

