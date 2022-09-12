Harrison County road to be closed for 3 weeks

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County road will be closed for three weeks beginning on Tuesday.

Old Davisson Run Road will be closed at mile marker 2.52, near the intersection with Sun Valley Road, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Officials said the road will be closed at all times, including weekends, for culvert replacement.

The alternate route is West Virginia 98.

All traffic, including emergency services and school buses, must use the alternate route.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

