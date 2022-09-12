Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | September 12, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We made it! The cold front that’s kept our forecast soggy the past few days has now passed us and is making its way east. For the rest of tonight, skies will clear, and with cooler NWerly flow behind the front, lows tomorrow morning will be below average, in the mid to low 50s. Highs tomorrow will be very autumn-esque, in the low 70s in the lowlands and upper 60s in the mountains. A few clouds will be rolling through, but none are expected to produce rainfall over NCWV. Temperatures will be steadily climbing back to the low 80s by this weekend, which is the last official weekend of summer. High pressure will be absolutely dominating our region for the next 7 days, so expect a lot of sunshine.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 73

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High: 80

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.