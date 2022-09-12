Kevin’s Morning Forecast | September 12th, 2022
I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning everyone!! We had a little bit of a wet end to the weekend that spilled into today as well. We’ll continue to see a few more showers and possibly an imbedded thunderstorm, mostly through the afternoon. After tonight we’ll be in a stretch of some beautiful weather. Temperatures tomorrow will still be mild, but as we move through the week and into the weekend, we’ll see those temperatures on their way up.
Clarksburg Forecast
Today: Afternoon showers: High: 74
Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 74
Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 79
Thursday: Sunny: High 81
