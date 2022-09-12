Kevin’s Morning Forecast | September 12th, 2022

I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Good morning everyone!! We had a little bit of a wet end to the weekend that spilled into today as well. We’ll continue to see a few more showers and possibly an imbedded thunderstorm, mostly through the afternoon. After tonight we’ll be in a stretch of some beautiful weather. Temperatures tomorrow will still be mild, but as we move through the week and into the weekend, we’ll see those temperatures on their way up.

Clarksburg Forecast

Today: Afternoon showers: High: 74

Tuesday: Mostly sunny: High 74

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 79

Thursday: Sunny: High 81

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

