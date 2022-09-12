Larry Andrew Dodson, 74, of Weston, passed away at United Hospital Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Larry was born on July 27, 1948, a son of the late Charles William Dodson and Doris Snyder. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert C. Dodson; one brother-in-law, Walter Boge; and one nephew, Robert G. Dodson. On October 7, 1972, Larry married Carol Jean Allen and together they shared the last 49 years. She will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Larry are his two children: Theresa Welty and husband, Paul, of Willoughby Hills, OH, and Phillip Dodson of Cleveland, OH; three grandchildren: Brynn, Jarren, and Morgan; one sister, Lucille Boge of Raleigh, NC; two brothers: Charles Dodson and wife, Sylvia, of The Villages, FL, and John Dodson and wife, Judy, of Hernando, MS; and several nieces and nephews. Larry graduated from Weston High School in 1966. Following graduation, Larry joined the United States Army and proudly served two tours in Vietnam. Larry attended Glenville State College. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Weston and spent over ten years at Production Machinery Corp in Menter, OH, before retiring. Larry was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Weston Lodge #1376, the Knights of Columbus Geneva-Madison Council #5286 and the VFW Post #8548 both in Madison, OH. After retirement, Larry moved back home to Weston in 2011. In his spare time, he enjoyed raising his garden and cooking, as well as, playing guitar, softball, and golfing. Larry was a sociable and ornery soul and his loving nature will be missed by all who knew him. Larry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 on Friday, September 16, 2022. Rosary will begin at 6 p.m.. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church located at 210 Center Ave. in Weston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. A Private burial will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Larry Andrew Dodson, and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

