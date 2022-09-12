Marion County road shut down for three hours after semi loses load

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Rivesville was closed for about three hours on Monday after a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole and lost its load.

Emergency crews were alerted to the accident on Rt. 19 near the Paw Paw Fairgrounds just after 11 a.m., according to the Baxter Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene and saw a tractor-trailer off the roadway with the trailer on its side.

Officials said it appeared the trailer struck a utility pole and snapped it before tipping and losing its load onto Rt. 19.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours as crews worked to clean up the spilled load and for Mon Power to replace the broken pole.

There were no injuries in the accident, according to officials.

