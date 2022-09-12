Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man has been charged after officers said he broke a woman’s leg.

Officers were dispatched to a home in Philippi Sunday morning around 2:30, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers saw the victim and Aaron Whitehair, 30, sitting “on the right side” of the home and escorted Whitehair away from her.

The victim reportedly told officers Whitehair threw her “against the outside door of the residence and then off the porch and into the yard where he began striking her in the facial area.”

Officers said the right side of the victim’s lip was bloody and swollen. She allegedly had a “superficial scuff mark on her left cheek and was crying and screaming that her leg was broken.”

One person at the home told officers she heard a “loud thump against the front door and the victim screaming,” according to court documents.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and confirmed the victim’s leg was broken, and she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Whitehair has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

