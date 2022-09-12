Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday

(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This closure is for ramp reconstruction as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

Motorists are able to access I-79 south by utilizing the northbound on-ramp, taking the next exit, 136, then taking the on-ramp for I-79 south.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

This is the second ramp to be closed this week as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, also for ramp reconstruction.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police respond to a shooting
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
A photo of a fire truck.
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
WVDOH hosting Public Informational Workshop for Corridor H

Latest News

FILE - Inductee Frank Cignetti Sr., former coach at West Virginia University and Indiana...
Hall of Fame coach Frank Cignetti Sr. dies at 84
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin's WDTV morning forecast for Sept 12, 2022
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 10, 2022
Kayla Smith's Saturday Evening Forecast | September 10, 2022