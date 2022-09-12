Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This closure is for ramp reconstruction as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

Motorists are able to access I-79 south by utilizing the northbound on-ramp, taking the next exit, 136, then taking the on-ramp for I-79 south.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

This is the second ramp to be closed this week as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project.

The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, also for ramp reconstruction.

