Westwood Elementary honors first responders

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westwood Elementary School in Westover honored first responders Monday.

It’s been 21 years since 9/11. Students at Westwood Elementary School met with local law enforcement about the events that took place on that day.

Teachers created a meaningful day to tell the kids the importance behind the anniversary. Students got to look at a police cruiser, a fire truck and a mobile unit.

Director of Mon County Emergency Management James Smith spoke with the school about how people like him helped on that tragic day.

“We have all the first responder vehicles outside today. We have our mobile command outside. The fire department has a fire truck. EMS and law enforcement is here. I’m giving them a quick brief on how 9/11 effected the communications within emergency responders,” Smith said.

Westwood even has one of their own. Mrs. Sarah Cooke, who was a first responder to Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania.

Smith says a lot has changed with communication for first responders since 9/11.

“It’s a drastic change. Especially within the communication we operate now on a siren system which allows us to communicate throughout the state and all our agencies within our state.”

The day ended in recognizing some local first responders.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police respond to a shooting
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
A photo of a fire truck.
Participants injured in Summersville fire parade
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
Aaron Whitehair
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
The Legislature is being called to consider two bills.
Governor Justice calls for Special Session

Latest News

Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts ‘GoFundMe’ for funeral of Carolina shooting victim
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Family starts GoFundMe for funeral of shooting victim
Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday
Philippi man charged for breaking woman’s leg
W.Va. lawmakers to consider plant program, road spending