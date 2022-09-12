Westwood Elementary honors first responders

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - Westwood Elementary School in Westover honored first responders Monday.

It’s been 21 years since 9/11. Students at Westwood Elementary School met with local law enforcement about the events that took place on that day.

Teachers created a meaningful day to tell the kids the importance behind the anniversary. Students got to look at a police cruiser, a fire truck and a mobile unit.

Director of Mon County Emergency Management James Smith spoke with the school about how people like him helped on that tragic day.

“We have all the first responder vehicles outside today. We have our mobile command outside. The fire department has a fire truck. EMS and law enforcement is here. I’m giving them a quick brief on how 9/11 effected the communications within emergency responders,” Smith said.

Westwood even has one of their own. Mrs. Sarah Cooke, who was a first responder to Flight 93, which crashed in Pennsylvania.

Smith says a lot has changed with communication for first responders since 9/11.

“It’s a drastic change. Especially within the communication we operate now on a siren system which allows us to communicate throughout the state and all our agencies within our state.”

The day ended in recognizing some local first responders.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.